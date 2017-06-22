VMware: 5 Guidelines for the Enterprise Cloud Revolution

Sanjay Poonen, VMware’s chief operating officer (COO) for customer operations, recently had the opportunity to share his thoughts on the evolution of cloud. At the Collision Conference in New Orleans, May 2–4, 2017, Poonen centered his talk around the following five guidelines.

Hybrid cloud computing is the definitive model. Focus on “as-a-strategy”—software (SaaS), infrastructure (IaaS), and platform (PaaS). Network and data security are key; security must be built into the architecture. Bi-modal IT is dead; the world is increasingly agile. It is better to fail forward, than to stagnate not trying.

Cloud Computing and Digital Transformation

Cloud computing is the catalyst for digital transformation. Every business in the world is now a technology business, whether it is in chemicals, retail, pharmaceutical, or something else. Poonen acknowledged this as proof that while digital transformation has become an industry buzzword, there is more to the underlying changes in enterprise.

