VMware: 5 Data Center Trends to Look for in 2017

VMware: 5 Data Center Trends to Look for in 2017
VMware: 5 Data Center Trends to Look for in 2017

As modern demands overwhelm hardware-centric infrastructure, traditional data centers are shrinking. Amid the upheaval, there’s a huge opportunity for IT organizations to find an approach that benefits the entire business.

If your IT team is like most, you need an infrastructure that’s agile enough to keep up with swiftly moving technology and growing user demands, without being cost-prohibitive. Many enterprises are moving toward hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) to get the results they want—but why are they choosing this approach?

These factors will influence the future of your data center

Five major trends are playing a key role in shaping the direction your data center will evolve to in the future. Let’s take a closer look:

Read the entire article here, 5 Data Center Trends to Look for in 2017

via the fine folks at VMware!

 

VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era.
