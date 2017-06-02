VMware: 451 Research Impact Report Explores Expanded Capabilities for Service Providers

The introduction of vCloud Director 8.20 received analyst coverage from 451 Research, which took a closer look at the platform and the expanded capabilities enabling service providers to manage and operate virtual data centers (VDCs) for multiple customers.

Because vCloud Director is VMware’s strategic cloud management platform for service providers, it is designed to support the multi-tenancy and self-service requirements of public cloud (IaaS) and managed hosting providers. For enterprise customers with dedicated private clouds, VMware offers vRealize Automation to accelerate the deployment and management of applications and compute services.

The 451 Research Impact Report explored vCloud Director 8.20 and the new features informed by service provider feedback. These include a redesigned and re-implemented user portal, NSX® integration at the API level, and role management with organization and virtual machine affinity. Improved updating processes and automatic discovery and importation of vCenter virtual machines also contribute to a “stable, mature and capable cloud management platform” for service providers, according to 451 Research.

Read the entire article here, 451 Research Impact Report Explores Expanded Capabilities for Service Providers

