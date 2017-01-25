VMware: 3 ways to Improve Monitoring and Optimize Performance
Knowing how your SAP HANA environment and underlying infrastructure are being used — as well as insight into potential issues that may be lurking — can help you better extend functionality to optimize performance across your IT stack. With the newly updated SAP HANA Management Pack for vRealize Operations from Blue Medora, gain end-to-end visibility into your SAP HANA environment to see key metrics related to health, performance and availability.
The SAP HANA Management Pack offers new functionality to make it easier than ever to monitor your SAP HANA workloads and resources. In this blog post, we’ll highlight the three components that help you improve monitoring and optimize performance.
Reporting and dashboards
In this version of the SAP HANA Management Pack, two new reports make it easier than ever to view key performance metrics for your SAP HANA resources and workloads. This management pack offers more than 250 metrics — including average core utilization, CPU utilization, jobs processed and read/write size — to help you understand how much workload is being placed on the SAP HANA environment.
Read the entire article here, 3 ways to Improve Monitoring and Optimize Performance
via the fine folks at VMware!
Share this:
