VMware: 3 Ways Organizations Use NSX for Application Continuity

Five example customers usingNSX to enable application continuity for their businessNo one looks forward to data center outages. Not the business leaders who fear revenue loss from applications being down, nor the heroic IT admin whose pager is going off at 3:00 AM. Therefore many critical data centers have a sister location and some form of a disaster recovery plan, should something go awry. At the same time, infrastructure teams are under pressure to be more agile and more responsive to the business, across the board, while still lowering costs and making the most out of what they already have. So what exactly happens in the case of a disaster?

The Ponemon Institute reports the average cost of a data center outage to be $740,357, but with massive variance – some known examples going up to $150 million. As businesses move to accelerate to keep up with changes in their industry, each minute lost to downtime can have an impact not only on company resources but also on brand reputation. This is why enabling business continuity or application continuity in a manner that doesn’t require new infrastructure is vital. VMware NSX can offer companies a competitive edge through networking and security virtualization when facing internal or external threats, such as natural disasters or security breaches.

1. Disaster Recovery

Due to outage infrequency, businesses are often unprepared for downtime, overlooking the amount of manual effort that will eventually be required in the event of the outage. Although solutions for data center storage and workload recovery exist, turning on backup sites often requires manual moving of workloads, manual syncing of networking and security hardware configuration, or in some cases, manual reconfiguration of network IP addresses on a per application basis. This can add hours, if not days. VMware NSX opens up the static nature of networking, providing a network virtualization and security platform that enables workload mobility by defining network services in software, opening the door for a more flexible business.

Read the entire article here, 3 Ways Organizations Use NSX for Application Continuity

via the fine folks at VMware!