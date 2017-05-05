VMware: 3 Ways Industry 4.0 & Wearables Revolutionize Supply Chains Today

At ProMat 2017, the largest material handling, logistics and supply chain show and conference in North and South America, “Industry 4.0” was THE hot topic. But what exactly is Industry 4.0 and how will it revolutionize supply chains?According to Markus Lorenz, partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group, Industry 4.0 or the fourth industrial revolution is the “current trend toward greater interconnectivity between automated equipment through data exchange to support intelligent, autonomous decision-making.”1 These smart autonomous machines will eliminate waste in the supply chain by enabling more streamlined processes that create higher-quality goods at a fraction of the cost. Within the Industry 4.0 framework, augmented reality (AR) and wearable endpoints—such as ring-style scanners and smart glasses—have proven particularly valuable.

Salesforce predicts enterprise wearables usage will more than triple over the next two years.

Here are three ways in which Industry 4.0 and wearables revolutionize supply chains:

