VMware: 2017: The Year of the Digital Workspace & User Experience Technology

It’s incredible the amount of mobile innovation and digital transformation we’ve witnessed in 2016. How will 2017 top it?

I believe we’ll see these five business and IT trends:

A new market will emerge called the digital workspace. Senior IT leaders will take on more digital innovation roles. IT will win workers over with better user experiences. Bring your own (BYO) device, apps and everything else will persist. A new class of digital employees will expand.

Let’s dive in.

1. A New Market: The Digital Workspace

This year, we heard a lot about the “digital workspace,” born out of enterprise mobility management (EMM), mobile application management (MAM) and identity management (IDM). We launched our own digital workspace solution, VMware Workspace ONE. Industry analysts started talking about it, including Ovum, which recently produced The Digital Workspace Checklist. The technology evolved, customers embraced it and Frost & Sullivan said it addressed a new “critical industry requirement”—unified endpoint management (UEM).

via the fine folks at VMware!