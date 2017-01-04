VMware 2017 Predictions: Initiating the Future of Education IT

Information, and therefore information technology, is central and critical to learning and education—now more than ever. When we conceptualize and visualize the next generation of our work in higher education IT, we should also look through the principles of learning itself. Whether we’re drawing new information and insights from a series of trial-and-error solutions, careful testing of hypotheses and theories, or an existing body of knowledge, we can apply the same lessons of learning to the technology that powers the learning environment.

Unlocking the Capabilities of Virtualization

When I speak with higher education customers, I often see gaps in their understanding of what virtualization can achieve and the capabilities it can unlock for them. For many, when referencing virtualization, it’s the basic concepts of server virtualization—the foundational achievements of our company’s early days—they call to mind. But capabilities beyond that—such as the empowerment of private, public, and hybrid cloud environments—are at their fingertips, and yet aren’t even twinkles in their eyes or their procurement budgets.

via the fine folks at VMware!