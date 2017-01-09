VMware 2017 Predictions: Careful Forward Steps With Eyes on the ‘Lone Nuts’
There is so much excitement in virtualization and cloud innovation right now, and I’m proud to work at a place that is on the bleeding edge of new technology that provides flexibility and security to everyday consumers and those in the highest levels of government.
The truth, though, is that to keep to organizational goals we need a road map to tell us exactly where we are and where we are headed. There’s so much conversation around tomorrow’s amazing technology that we lose sight of today and the paradigm shift in the zero-sum game of enabling nimble technology versus maintaining secure access to information.
What’s on the Horizon
When people ask me about 2017, I tell them what I can see on the horizon: cloud apps, virtualization, and containers. I can’t predict much beyond that because things tend to continue on a rather settled path until the next “revolution,” when everything takes off.
Read the entire article here, 2017 Predictions: Careful Forward Steps With Eyes on the ‘Lone Nuts’
via the fine folks at VMware!
