VMCE training at VeeamON 2018: What’s new

The Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) certification program has already become a classic of the VeeamON conferences as we strongly believe education is the pillar of any IT professional’s job. Being a Veeam Certified Engineer not only confirms that you possess the required knowledge to deploy and configure Veeam products, but provides you direct access to support for critical on-site issues and will definitely help those looking to take their career at the next level.

Nevertheless, there’s much more about the VMCE certification program during VeeamON 2018 in Chicago and I will share all the updates with you in this blog post.

Training format at VeeamON 2018

While last year the VMCE training was open to everybody with no requirements, at VeeamON 2018 in Chicago, it will be slightly different, as there will be three classes. The first one will be dedicated to those who have already attended a VMCE standard training previously and now would like to pass the VMCE standard exam. The other two classes will focus on those who already have VMCE level knowledge and wants to either move to the next level on design and sizing or deep dive into our new product Veeam Availability Orchestrator.

