Vision Solutions’ 10th Annual State of Resilience Report Details Challenges and Opportunities of IT Professionals

Vision Solutions’ 10th Annual State of Resilience Report Details Challenges and Opportunities of IT Professionals
Vision Solutions, a leading provider of IT Modernization solutions, today released its 2017 State of Resilience report detailing findings of global surveys of IT professionals regarding key aspects of their organizations’ IT infrastructure. Major outages, the explosive growth of data and new technology are among the IT challenges and opportunities examined in the report; among the key takeaways:

  • Disaster recovery planning, training should be a priority
  • Migration outcomes are unpredictable
  • Business information is a goldmine; ensuring accuracy is a challenge
  • Cloud benefits are clear; uncertainties still exist

The report examines each category, revealing eye-opening trends:

  • 84% of professionals had no recovery plan or were less than 100% confident that their recovery plan was complete, tested, and able to meet recovery time and recovery point objectives
  • Incidences of migration failure rose from 36% in 2014 to 44% in 2015 and 51% in 2016 — a 42% increase
  • 70% of IT professionals with multiple databases had redundant data stored in them, but a quarter of those lacked processes to synchronize the data
  • IT professionals lack consensus about who is responsible for protecting data and applications in a public cloud; 43% believe cloud providers while 39% believe internal IT departments

“Recent high profile outages illustrate how critical IT vulnerabilities can quickly hurt businesses. Ensuring daily operations, avoiding disruption, budget crunches, and hiring booms all pose challenges, and IT departments must plan three to five years out,” said Edward Vesely, EVP and CMO of Vision Solutions. “The State of Resilience Report helps IT pros benchmark and prepare to address their own challenges and opportunities.”

The full report can be downloaded at: http://www.visionsolutions.com/2017SOR

Methodology

In total, 1,598 IT professionals responded to this global survey set. Surveys were administered online, using web-based survey tools between June and August 2016.

About Vision Solutions

Vision Solutions is a leading provider of IT Modernization solutions – high availability, disaster recovery, migration and data sharing – for IBM Power Systems. For more than 25 years, customers and partners have trusted Vision to protect and modernize their environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Visit visionsolutions.com and follow us on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

