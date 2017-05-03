Home Visa Inc. Gains Speed and Operational Efficiency with Docker Enterprise Edition

Visa Inc. Gains Speed and Operational Efficiency with Docker Enterprise Edition

0
Visa Inc. Gains Speed and Operational Efficiency with Docker Enterprise Edition
0

DockerCon 2017 was an opportunity to hear from customers across multiple industries and segments on how they are leveraging Docker technology to accelerate their business. In the keynote on Day 2 and also a breakout session that afternoon, Visa shared how Docker Enterprise Edition is empowering them on their mission is to make global economies safer by digitizing currency and making electronic payments available to everyone, everywhere.

Visa is the world’s largest retail electronic payment network that handles 130 billion transactions a year, processing $5.8 trillion annually. Swamy Kocherlakota, Global Head of Infrastructure and Operations, shared that Visa got here by expanding their global footprint which has put pressure on his organization which has remained mostly flat in headcount during that time. Since going into production with their Docker Containers-as-a-Service architecture 6 months ago, Mr. Kocherlakota has seen a 10x increase in scalability, ensuring that his organization will be able to support their overall mission and growth objectives well into the future.

Global Growth Fuels Need for A New Operating Model

In aligning his organization to the company mission, Swamy decided to focus on two primary metrics: Speed and Efficiency.

Read the entire article here, Visa Inc. Gains Speed and Operational Efficiency with Docker Enterprise Edition

via the fine folks at Docker.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Docker
Docker Docker is an open-source project to easily create lightweight, portable, self-sufficient containers from any application. The same container that a developer builds and tests on a laptop can run at scale, in production, on VMs, bare metal, OpenStack clusters, public clouds and more.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    Maximizing SQL Server availability is a double-edged sword. In a perfect world, every user in every organization would have every system available 100% of the time. But as companies face the costs and logistics to make that happen, the opportunity arises for important dialogue between IT professionals and executives to determine how best to increase […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493711715_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Cloud Presentation Video for XenTegra

          A Citrix Cloud overview provided by Derek Cassese of Citrix Systems. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

          read more
          1492981388_maxresdefault.jpg

          Liquidware Labs FlexApp vs. Unidesk/Citrix App Layering Publishing/Entitling an Application to Users

          hqdefault.jpg

          DealerSocket Goes into High Gear with ScaleArc

          1493774150_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Using vSphere Docker Volume Service for Highly-Available Databases

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video