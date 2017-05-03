Visa Inc. Gains Speed and Operational Efficiency with Docker Enterprise Edition

DockerCon 2017 was an opportunity to hear from customers across multiple industries and segments on how they are leveraging Docker technology to accelerate their business. In the keynote on Day 2 and also a breakout session that afternoon, Visa shared how Docker Enterprise Edition is empowering them on their mission is to make global economies safer by digitizing currency and making electronic payments available to everyone, everywhere.

Visa is the world’s largest retail electronic payment network that handles 130 billion transactions a year, processing $5.8 trillion annually. Swamy Kocherlakota, Global Head of Infrastructure and Operations, shared that Visa got here by expanding their global footprint which has put pressure on his organization which has remained mostly flat in headcount during that time. Since going into production with their Docker Containers-as-a-Service architecture 6 months ago, Mr. Kocherlakota has seen a 10x increase in scalability, ensuring that his organization will be able to support their overall mission and growth objectives well into the future.

Global Growth Fuels Need for A New Operating Model

In aligning his organization to the company mission, Swamy decided to focus on two primary metrics: Speed and Efficiency.

