Virtual machine monitoring and reporting using Veeam ONE

Complete visibility within the data center is essential to keeping businesses available 24.7.365. Visibility into the data center allows IT administrators to properly utilize resources, be proactive in troubleshooting issues and run reports on their environment. Veeam allows businesses to remain proactive in monitoring and managing their environment through Veeam ONE. If you haven’t heard about it, you are truly missing out, as it works not only for your Veeam-powered data protection operations, but for entire VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V environments as well. Veeam ONE helps to optimize the performance, configuration and utilization of virtual resources while providing visibility to fix issues before any operational impact. This blog post will highlight some of the amazing features included in Veeam ONE and how you can utilize them for your business.

Health state monitoring

Veeam ONE gives you the tools to monitor your environment from every view with any level of detail. From the Summary tab to the Top Load and Lowest Load dashboards, users gain visibility down to the VM to see, which parts of the infrastructure are handling or consuming the most resources. To start, the VM tab gives you a brief overview of the VMs in your environment and what you have assigned to them in terms of provisioned space, used space, CPU and memory usage, along with how many vCPUs have been assigned to a machine. If you then move onto the Top VMs/Hosts of the Lowest Load tabs you can see the VMs/Hosts that have been using the most or least resources in your environment. These stats come in handy when reassigning resources, as you can assign more resources to the machines that need them and then also check over-provisioned VMs. These stats are also included in some of the reports that Veeam ONE provides, which will be described in detail later in this post.

