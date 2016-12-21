Virtual Desktop Pulse Survey 2016 – Part 3 of 4

To date, our Virtual Desktop Pulse Survey has covered a lot of ground concerning the State of VDI in enterprises today. From vendor adoption rates to architectural decisions, we have quantified and chronicled the findings from our survey of over 400 IT pros. Today, our focus is on the drivers, beliefs and attitudes behind VDI’s proliferation.

In this post, we have also benchmarked prevailing ratios of headroom that organizations allocate on CPU, Memory and GPU in order to curb virtual desktop performance risk. Ironically, scarcity of resources is reported as the top driver of VDI performance problems, despite about half of organizations leaving 40% or more headroom on these three critical resources! Let’s look at the data.

Virtual Desktop Adoption Drivers

Respondents were asked to rank-order six different adoption drivers, specific to their organization’s VDI implementation:

Supporting Workforce Mobility

Minimizing Software Licensing Costs

Enforcing Security and Compliance

Managing Software Versioning

Reducing Power Consumption

Reducing Physical Desktop/Client Maintenance

For this question, there was no “Other” option, as we felt these choices were comprehensive and we wanted to force a hard ranking. Overall, our results indicated that enforcing security and compliance was the primary driver across segments with small variations thereafter:

