Video Walkthrough of New features in the upcoming Veeam Availability Suite v10

Discover the availability and business continuity features that will be included in the upcoming Veeam Availability Suite v10, later this year: Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows and Linux, NAS (Network Attached Storage) Backup & Restore, Veeam CDP (Continuous Data Protection), Native Object Storage Support and a new Universal Storage API (that will enable integration with IBM, Lenovo, Infinidat and more).

Learn more at: https://go.veeam.com/v10

This video is from the fine folks at Veeam