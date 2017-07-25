Video on How to Convert an Existing PC to a Fully Managed and Secure End-Point

One of the benefits of the IGEL OS is the ability to convert an existing PC in to a fully managed and secure client. This is really useful in extending the lifespan of old hardware and thus saving money. We have seen success stories where companies are able to reallocate the saved dollars to projects on their wish list. Really awesome if you ask me! IGEL makes dreams come true while creating secure solutions! 🙂

That being said, I wanted to share with you a video of a workshop hosted by Andy Whiteside, a former Citrix SE and the founder of XenTegra, detailing how to convert existing x86-based PCs using the IGEL UDC (Universal Desktop Converter) software.

I highly recommend watching this video as Andy does a great job explaining the story, why you should care, and walking you through how to use the UDC software! Really great job Andy!

If you would like to try it for yourself then please feel free to download a free copy here: https://www.igel.com/download/

As always, if you have any questions please let me know. You can leave a comment below or email me directly at brown at igel dot com!

Have a great day all and a big thanks to Andy Whiteside for hosting this awesome workshop!