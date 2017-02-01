VFailover (im)possibilities of Citrix XenDesktop 7.x Part 6 After the XenDesktop 7.12 release

In the earlier article series Failover (im)possibilities I wrote about the failover/load balancing possibilities in XenDesktop 7.x, where part 5 was about Desktop 7.11. In this article I will discuss the XenDesktop 7.12 release and will also go into a bit more detail what is expected in future releases (where possible).

The king is dead, long live the king

Since XenDesktop 7.x is released as the successor of the XenApp 6.5 product people are asking (almost begging) to have a similar functionality as the Local Host Cache in the XenApp 6.5. Citrix tried it with the release of Connection Leasing in XenDesktop/XenApp 7.6. Connection Leasing was better than nothing, but could not fulfill the request the customers were asking for. Citrix announced at Synergy 2016 that Local Host Cache functionality will become available in the 7.x release. Many people expected that this would be there in the 7.11 release. Unfortunate this version did not have the functionality enabled. However with the release of XenDesktop 7.12 the functionality is now available.

It’s completely new build functionality, so it is not a further development of Connection Leasing. Logically it is not comparable with the XenApp 6.5 Local Host Cache functionality as the framework is complete different. Connection Leasing is also still available in 7.12, but is/will become depreciated functionality (no developments anymore). However when you do a fresh install Connection Leasing is still the feature that will be enabled by default. However when upgrading it will be enabled in the scenario that Connection Leasing is not enabled and the XenDesktop site does not contain more than 5000 VDAs. Other scenarios where Connection Leasing is enabled, will still use Connection Leasing after the upgrade. Enabling/Disabling is done via PowerShell commands, with Get-BrokerSite you can check which of the features are enabled.

Read the entire article here, VanBragt.Net Virtualization – Failover (im)possibilities of XenDesktop 7.x Part 6 After the XenDesktop 7.12 release

via the amazing Wilco van Bragt.