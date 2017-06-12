Home Vembu BDR Suite – A Brief Overview

Vembu BDR Suite – A Brief Overview

0
As a gesture to new sponsorships (advertisement on my blog) I write an article about the solution they offer, not paid but a courtesy to them to thank them for the sponsorship. In many case interesting as it takes me into products not always known to me that well. Vembu came around and backup/recovery is not my expertise. I asked them to write a little introduction about their product. Backup and recovery is important but I’m not the one that should tell why they make such a great product. So the stage is for Vembu, read learn and contact them if you think they can help you.

Vembu BDR Suite is an all encompassing product that allows you to cover the entire gamut of use cases in today’s enterprise environments including virtual environments, physical environments, application & file backups, backup to cloud, and cloud applications backup (Office 365, etc.). The Suite of Vembu solutions adapts to any type of environment, be it a simple IT setup or sophisticated data centers. Vembu is compatible with VMware and Hyper-V for virtualized environments providing agentless, to backup physical servers and clients there is an agent called Vembu ImageBackup Client Installer and to backup files and applications such as MS Exchange, MS SQL, MS SharePoint, MS Outlook etc, an agent with the name of Vembu NetworkBackup Client Installer is available.

Read the entire article here, Vembu BDR Suite – a brief overview

via Rob Beekmans.net

