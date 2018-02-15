Home Data Center VeeamON 2018: The Attendee Kit

VeeamON 2018: The Attendee Kit

After a great 2017, during which the Veeam Team hit it out of the park for a new sales record, VeeamON 2018 is on the horizon. There are three months left until we’ll all be heading to Chicago and, if you have not decided yet whether to make the trip, just remember this is THE Availability event of the year.

In this blog post, I will share with you some event updates, as well as our NEW resource page on the VeeamON website, which provides everything you need to make VeeamON 2018 an unforgettable experience. Keep reading!

Travel, venue and accommodation

The conference takes place at McCormick Place in Chicago, May 16-18. This is the largest convention center in North America, ready to hold Veeam’s biggest event and connect the world’s leading IT experts and visionaries. The venue is in the proximity of the O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport, the two airports serving the Chicago metropolitan area.

To facilitate your staying during the event, there will be two hotels offering discounted rates for VeeamON attendees – Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and Marriott Marquis, both connected to the venue. To book a hotel room and for more information about the location, please check our dedicated page.

Data Center
Desktop
News
Veeam
