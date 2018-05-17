VeeamON 2018 Day 3 Summary

Today was the last day of the VeeamON 2018 conference — the end of three busy days for an amazing experience.

Day three started immediately with breakout sessions, and the first one I took part in was Establishing a business-centric approach to data management, presented by Dave Chapa, global evangelist at Veeam.

Dave showcased that for too long IT has been focused on what it means to IT to keep a system running. Instead, we should focus more on the business’ goals and objectives and how we use the technology we have available to meet those goals.

Later in the day, I went to the 18 tips to prevent ransomware attacks for 2018 session, held by Veeam’s Rick Vanover and Joe Marton. One of the tips they talked about is the 3-2-1 rule and I can’t stress enough how important this is for fighting ransomware. Having three different copies of your data, stored on two different media, one of which is off-site can address almost any failure scenario and works for all data types and all environment types (physical and virtual).

Rick and Joe also tackled the scenario in which users are storing data locally and explained how these endpoints can be protected from ransomware using the Veeam Agents.

The session room was a full house:

Joe Marton, @Veeam senior systems engineer, on educating users about #ransomware: “No matter how often you do it, you can’t do it enough.” #VeeamON — Paul Crocetti (@PaulCrocettiTT) May 16, 2018

The closing general session was moderated by Jeff Gianetti, SVP of Americas Sales at Veeam. Jeff introduced our keynote speaker, Kenneth Cukier, Data Editor of The Economist who talked about the importance of data and how it’s going to change every aspect of our lives. “More data isn’t just more, more data is different.”

Veeam Innovation Award 2018

VeeamON 2018 marked the debut of the Veeam Innovation Award (VIA), recognizing innovative solutions powered by Veeam. There were many nominees with amazing projects, but we only celebrated the lucky winners during the keynote. Veeam’s Product Strategy Sr. Director Jason Buffington, Co-Founder Ratmir Timashev and President and Co-CEO Peter McKay presented the awards to the four winners: Probax, SIS, Merrimac Solutions and iland.

After three full conference days, I can say VeeamON 2018 was quite an experience! I had great talks with IT folks from all around the world, and I learned a lot from the breakout sessions and Hands-On Lab. Moreover, I saw some of the great innovations that industry leaders such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Cisco, VMware, NetApp, IBM and Microsoft are preparing, and I can only say that we live in a great time!

And the learning doesn’t stop here. Over 200 attendees also signed up for VMCE training, which takes place in the next three days.

Read the entire article here, VeeamON 2018 Day 3 Summary

Via the fine folks at Veeam