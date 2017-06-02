Home Data Center VeeamON 2017 Party Video – New Orleans

VeeamON 2017 Party Video – New Orleans

Veeam Software knows how to throw a party and the VeeamON 2017 party raised the bar! Generations Hall in New Orleans was home to this year’s celebration. Don’t miss VeeamON 2018 in Chicago!
Visit https://www.veeam.com/veeamon

This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.
