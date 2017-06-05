VeeamON 2017 LabWarz Highlight Video
Once again LabWarz was a HUGE hit during VeeamON 2017!
Over 100 IT Pros competed. Finishing all 11 tasks in 42 minutes and 15 seconds – Dave Stout claimed the big $10,000 check beating all other competitors by 1 minute and 44 seconds!
Congratulations Dave, enjoy the title until VeeamON 2018! Don’t miss the next VeeamON and LabWarz competition in Chicago.
Learn more at http://www.veeamon.com/
This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
