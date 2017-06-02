VeeamON 2017 – Attendee Testimonials
VeeamON 2017 was held in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 16th-18th. Our 3rd annual VeeamOn experienced the largest turnout yet! From technology and channel partners to customers and end users, this will be an event to remember. We hope to see you at VeeamON 2018 in Chicago!
Learn more at – https://www.veeam.com/veeamon
This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
