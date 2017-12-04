Veeam Video: Data Protection for the Multi-Cloud Enterprise

In today’s digital economy, 81% of enterprises are embracing a multi-cloud strategy to drive increased innovation, speed time to market, and optimize cost. In this era, downtime and data loss means a loss in customer confidence, damaged brand reputation, and ultimately lost revenue and competitive advantage.

Veeam provides data protection across your multi-cloud environment – ensuring Availability for all your apps and data on any cloud to drive innovation, business agility, competitive advantage, and protect your overall brand reputation.

Learn more at https://www.veeam.com/multi-cloud-enterprise.html

