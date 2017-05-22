Veeam VeeamON Day 2 Highlights

The second day for the 3,000+ attendees at VeeamON 2017 in New Orleans started with a general session, divided in two parts. First, Co-CEO and President Peter McKay and Veeam co-founder Ratmir Timashev presented Our Digital Future.

The presentation was a testimonial to Veeam’s innovative products, which are all designed to ensure Availability for the hybrid cloud.

Next, the Veeam Evangelist Team and Global Product Marketing VP John Metzger presented Availability is More Than a Word. The session included the following highly anticipated announcements:

NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10’s many new features and capabilities such as: Built-in management for Veeam Agent for Linux and Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows. NAS backup support for SMB and NFS shares Scale-Out Backup Repository — Archive Tier Veeam CDP (Continuous Data Protection) Additional enterprise scalability enhancements Primary Storage Integration — Universal Storage Integration API DRaaS enhancements (for service providers) And more!



