Veeam VeeamON Day 1 Video Highlights: 2017 Partner Day

VeeamON 2017 is finally underway in New Orleans! We have three very exciting days to look forward to, including break-out sessions, technical deep dives and industry-renowned speakers and experts from across the world. This is truly THE Availability event of the year!

Today was the first day of VeeamON 2017 and it was entirely focused on partners and how Veeam works together with them to provide the best Availability solutions on the market. Co-CEO and President Peter McKay opened the event this year with his keynote address, Embrace the Future with Veeam. Peter thanked partners for having a tremendous 2016. Veeam showed +28% YoY growth and $607 million in total revenue bookings. He also noted that per recent customer satisfaction survey results which will be partly published soon, Veeam’s Net Promoter Score is almost twice higher the industry average.

Danny Allan, Vice President, Cloud & Alliance Strategy talked about Veeam’s customers who’re moving more and more to Multi-Cloud or Hybrid Cloud environment. Taking this into account, our goal now is to enable always-on availability for any service across all infrastructures. Veeam keeps strengthening its leadership position in the Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster recovery as a Service (DRaaS) markets with 100% channel model, partnering with over 15,000 service and cloud providers globally today.

Read the entire article here, Day 1 highlights: VeeamON 2017 Partner Day

via the fine folks at Veeam Software