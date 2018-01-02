Veeam Vanguards Q&A

Veeam has just released a significant update for its flagship solution Veeam Availability Suite — Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 — which brings several of the most requested capabilities. We invited Veeam Vanguards, our influencers and VeeamON Tour Virtual speakers, to share their vision and expertise on how customers can leverage and gain the most out of new Veeam Availability Suite features, Veeam Agents and recently released Veeam Availability Console.

Veeam has recently extended its Availability beyond virtual to physical and the cloud by adding new Veeam Agents to its product portfolio. What are your impressions and future expectations after using these new solutions?

CG: Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows and Veeam Agent for Linux are tools that back up physical systems such as a workstations, servers or machines in the public cloud. These tools create image-based backups that are stored in .VBK format, the same as in Veeam Backup & Replication. One very interesting thing about Veeam Agents is the ability to monitor the agents via your centralized Veeam Backup & Replication console. You need to upgrade your Veeam Backup Server to Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 2 (version 9.5.0.1038). You will then be able to track your jobs from Veeam Backup & Replication console. But until the last version, you could only monitor the job from Veeam Backup & Replication console, with no option to install agents remotely or execute a job from the console. The NEW Veeam Backup and Replication 9.5 Update 3 release allows you to deploy, manage and monitor your Veeam Agents from a single interface! It’s working with managed agents deployed in a silent mode.

