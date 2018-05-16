Veeam Unveils Vision for the Hyper-Available Enterprise and Strategy

VEEAMON, CHICAGO, IL: May 15, 2018: Veeam® Software, today unveiled its vision for the Hyper-Available Enterprise and its strategy to guide enterprise customers on their journey to Intelligent Data Management at massive scale.

Delivered at VeeamON 2018, the company’s fourth annual user and partner conference, Veeam demonstrated how customers around the world are leveraging the Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform for Intelligent Data Management to ensure business continuity, reduce risk and accelerate innovation in an era where technologies ranging from IoT, AI, machine learning and blockchain require a platform with massive scalability and ease of use for managing data.

The scale and complexity of managing the hyper-growth and hyper-sprawl of enterprise data today requires a new type of solution, one that moves from traditional policy-based data management to a more behavior-based system, so data can manage itself more autonomously and deliver critical business and operational insights at record speeds. Together with its ecosystem of more than 55,000 technology partners, the Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform is the most complete solution to help customers make this transition to Intelligent Data Management.

“Since Veeam’s founding in 2006, we have been the go-to provider of Availability solutions for apps and data in multi-cloud environments, firmly establishing ourselves as the leading vendor in the space,” said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President of Veeam. “However, as technologies like IoT, AI, machine learning and blockchain mature, and as customers grapple with mining massive amounts of data for better business insights, they need solutions that can do far more than ensure data Availability.

We believe Hyper-Availability is the new expectation for data in today’s enterprise. The Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform, used by many of the world’s largest enterprises including Royal Caribbean, Mercedes-Benz, Telefonica and L’Oréal, is the most complete solution to help customers on their journey to Intelligent Data Management so that they deliver innovative digital services to market faster.”

“Our fleet of 49 ships do not operate without data, and Veeam manages more than three Petabytes of data which will grow to nearly six Petabytes in the next 24 months,” commented Renata Kobylinski, Director of Hosting and Engineering Services at Royal Caribbean Cruises. “We chose Veeam for its massive scalability, ease of use, and peace of mind to know that our data and systems will always be hyper-available. Veeam will grow with us and allow us to spend more time focusing on delighting our customers and creating lifetime memories of an exceptional experience for them.”

For more information on Veeam’s vision for the Hyper-Available Enterprise and Strategy for Intelligent Data Management, please visit www.veeam.com.

Via the fine folks at Veeam/a>.