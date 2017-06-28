Veeam Support vs. Ransomware – VeeamON 2017 Breakout Session Video

At VeeamON 2017, Ben Milligan, Veeam’s Americas Customer Support Director, and Mike Zolkin, Regional Director for Support, discussed how Veeam Support handles ransomware attacks and how to protect oneself appropriately as this type of threat continues to develop.

