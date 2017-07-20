Veeam Strengthens Grip on Availability Market Leadership

Veeam achieves 36 straight quarters of double digit growth and major market share gains from legacy backup providers

Enjoys fastest growth in sales to Enterprise customers with hybrid cloud solutions

Worldwide revenue bookings pace in Q2 ’17 of 27 percent YoY

Extends rapid customer win rate; 13,000 new customers in Q2’17, Veeam exceeds 255,000 customers

HPE resale relationship having a major impact of on booking growth in first full quarter

Veeam’s ecosystem has surge in enterprise solution partner additions; newest announcements are integrations with Pure Storage, Nutanix, Starwind and N2WS during Q2’17 and Veeam launched globally its support for IBM Bluemix

Veeam Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced that its solutions to enable any business to deliver the seamless Digital Life experience users expect continues its momentum, with the company overtaking Commvault in marketshare and industry leader recognition.

In Gartner’s Backup & Recovery Marketshare Report 2016,[i] Veeam was ranked No. 4 globally with a 27 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth, surpassing legacy backup providers who posted flat or single-digit growth. Similarly, within IDC’s Software Tracker, Data Protection 2016,[ii] Veeam was positioned in the top four vendors, once again validating Veeam’s vision and ability to execute is being embraced by customers across the globe.

Testament to Veeam’s momentum are its huge gains during Q2’17:

27 percent YoY total bookings revenue growth;

53 percent YoY bookings growth on $100K+ deals;

Reaching a new milestone of 255,000 customers worldwide, maintaining its average of adding more than 4,000 new customers each month;

Increasing Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 11 points to 73, which is more than twice the industry average;

Massive customer traction with HPE resell agreements during the first full quarter of the relationship.

“To say that the market is changing would be a mammoth understatement; end-users are becoming more and more demanding, ransomware and other security threats are having major impact on businesses, and business owners are fighting an uphill battle to constantly innovate and deliver seamless services while remaining competitive,” said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. “Veeam’s vision is clear, and over the past few months we have seen huge momentum in not only net new customers and year-over-year bookings growth, but also external validation. As enterprises move to the Cloud, we are experiencing a groundswell of interest in our Availability solutions… our results tell that story! During the last quarter, we have raised the bar with many innovation and partnership announcements, and we are just scratching the surface of what we can achieve.”

During Q2’17, not only did Veeam enjoy phenomenal financial gains and cement its position with leading industry analysts, but it also re-affirmed its standing as the go-to partner for some of the industry’s leading vendors for delivering Availability across the Enterprise:

Announced at VeeamON 2017, the NEW Extended Veeam ‘Always-On Cloud’ Availability Platform delivers a new Universal Storage API framework adding IBM, Lenovo and INFINIDAT to Veeam’s ever-growing ecosystem of strategic alliance partners which includes HPE, Cisco, NetApp, Dell EMC and Exagrid. These combined solutions enable users to leverage innovative and powerful 1 + 1 = 3 capabilities dramatically improving ‘Always-On’ Cloud Availability and reducing costs without negatively impacting production;

Veeam and Pure Storage collaborated on integrating Veeam Backup & Replication with Pure’s Storage, and accelerating strategic partnership go-to-market efforts. This integration is planned to be available early next year and will provide businesses with the ability to leverage storage snapshots for significantly improved RPO and reduced infrastructure impact, delivering an even higher return on their IT investments;

Veeam is the Premier Availability solution provider for Nutanix virtualized environments and will support Nutanix AHV in its flagship Veeam Availability Suite, allowing joint Nutanix and Veeam customers to benefit from an enterprise-class Availability solution. Veeam has also become a Strategic Technology Partner within the Nutanix Elevate Alliance Partner Program, as well as a featured app in the new Nutanix Marketplace;

The introduction of Veeam for IBM Bluemix provides customers with the ability to backup and protect their workloads running on Bluemix. Veeam Availability Suite for both VMware and Hyper-V allows enterprises to use Veeam to backup their IBM Cloud workloads, but also perform offsite backup and replication to 50+ IBM cloud data centers;

Through a strategic partnership with N2WS, Veeam Availability for AWS was unveiled; the industry’s first cloud-native, agentless backup and Availability solution designed to protect and recover AWS applications and data, helping enterprises reliably move to and manage a Multi-Cloud or Hybrid Cloud environment.

With more than 2,800 employees worldwide, Veeam continues to expand its executive team. Key new senior additions to Veeam’s leadership team include Brian Bakstran as Vice President of Americas Marketing, and James Mundle as Vice President of Worldwide Channel Programs. Bakstran joins Veeam from NetApp where he held several senior level roles, including VP Americas Marketing, acting Chief Marketing Officer, and most recently, VP Global Field and Channel Marketing. Mundle has been with Veeam for more than a year leading Channel Strategy & Operations in North America. Prior to Veeam, Mundle was VP of Worldwide Channel Sales at Seagate and spent 10 years at Hewlett Packard in several leadership roles.

Supporting Quotes

“Veeam continues to be an exciting company to watch,” said Laura DeuBois, Group Vice President of Enterprise Storage, Server and System Infrastructure Software at IDC. “In the highly competitive markets around data protection, availability and recovery, Veeam has gained an impressive foothold within virtualized environments and data centers around the world.”

“Nutanix continues to invest in strategic relationships to strengthen our partner ecosystem,” said Sudheesh Nair, President at Nutanix. “We are delighted to recognize Veeam as the premier Availability solution provider for supported Nutanix virtualized environments, in helping our joint customers gain peace of mind as they advance their digital transformation strategies.”

Reliability is where the rubber meets the road,” said Russ Trainor, Vice President of Information Technology, Denver Broncos Football Club. “When our team is on the clock to make a draft pick or any big decision, every second counts. Veeam is a reliable data availability solution. It eases our anxiety.”

“We’re saving $3 million in three years because Veeam provides enterprise scalability — something three different backup tools couldn’t provide individually or together,” said Chris VanAsselberg, Manager for Server Operations, Hologic, Inc. “Enterprise scalability helps us meet SLAs so our customers — hospitals, cancer centers and imaging clinics — can serve their patients efficiently and save lives.”

For more information, visit www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam currently has 49,000 ProPartners and more than 255,000 customers worldwide. Veeam’s global headquarters are located in Baar, Switzerland, and the company has offices throughout the world. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com.

[i] Market Share: Storage Management Software, Worldwide, 2016; Published 28 April 2017; Gartner analyst, JP Corriveau

[ii] IDC, Worldwide Storage Software, Public Cloud SaaS, and IaaS Market Shares, 1Q17: SaaS Solutions Are Unable to Offset Continued License Declines, #US42778917 ; June 2017