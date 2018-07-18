Veeam PN was launched as part of Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure, but Veeam PN has some great standalone use cases. In the last post, I showed how to access home lab/office machines while on the road using Veeam PN.

In this blog post, I’ll be covering a very real-world solution with Veeam PN where it will be used to easily connect geographically disparate cloud hosting zones, enabling you to achieve High Availability for applications and provide cross cloud application and services access. This is probably the most exciting of the three use cases I will cover in this blog series on Veeam PN, and with multi-cloud adoption in full swing, this is a very timely and useful capability.

Taking this use case one step further, how can cloud-to-cloud Availability be achieved in the most cost effective and operationally efficient way? There are obviously a few ways to connect clouds, and many other solutions out there, whether that be via some sort of MPLS, IPSec, L2VPN or stretched network solution. What Veeam PN achieves is simplicity — it’s very easy to configure, and it’s also very cost effective (remember it’s FREE). This makes it one of the best ways to connect one to one or one to many cloud zones with little to no overhead.

Read the entire article here, Veeam Powered Network Multiple Cloud Connection Use Case

Via the fine folks at Veeam.