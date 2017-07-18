Home Applications Veeam Named to Forbes 2017 World’s Best 100 Cloud Companies List for Second Consecutive Year

Veeam Software, the innovative provider of solutions that delivers Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™, today announced that for the second year running it has been named on the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners. Veeam will be celebrated tonight in San Francisco at The Cloud 100 Celebration, an exclusive event hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Forbes and Salesforce Ventures. The celebration is attended by the CEOs of the public cloud companies and the CEOs named to The Cloud 100 and The 20 Rising Stars lists.

“We are honored to be named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list again this year,” said Paul Mattes, Vice President of Global Cloud at Veeam. “As enterprises continue driving digital transformation and demand 24.7.365 Availability, our cloud group has become the fastest growing business segment at Veeam. With close to 16,000 VCSPs (Veeam Cloud & Service Providers) in our ecosystem, we continue fueling the momentum and demand that these partners and their customers are driving. Veeam has fully embraced the multi-cloud world and will continue to deliver solutions that are cloud-focused.”

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100, Forbes’ data partner, Bessemer Venture Partners, received hundreds of submissions from the top cloud startups. With that data, the Forbes Cloud 100 judge panel, made up of a majority of public cloud company CEOs, was then responsible for selecting and ranking the top 100 companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), people & culture (15%) and market leadership (35%), which the judge panel then weighed to select, score and rank the winners.

“Our inaugural Cloud 100 list showed the tech and venture capital community just how many standout private cloud companies there are to watch, and this year’s list is no exception,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of the Cloud 100 list. “Forbes has a keen eye for businesses, and combining that with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures’ deep knowledge of the cloud industry, any company’s inclusion on the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list is cause to celebrate.”

“These companies are leading the cloud technology revolution!” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The founders and teams behind the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 companies are of another caliber and we are beyond excited to celebrate the hard work and enormous value these companies are creating as they propel the trillion-dollar software industry forward.”

“The business opportunity for cloud computing is tremendous as the spend on cloud computing and the rate of adoption continues to grow and advance the ecosystem,” said John Somorjai, EVP Salesforce Ventures and Corporate Development. “We’re thrilled to highlight the potential of these top-tier private companies in the field and see where they take their businesses and the economies around the world.”

The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the July 27, 2017 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam currently has 47,000 ProPartners and more than 242,000 customers worldwide. Veeam’s global headquarters are located in Baar, Switzerland, and the company has offices throughout the world. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com.

