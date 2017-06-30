Home Veeam: More details and Q&A on Cisco HyperFlex Integration

Veeam: More details and Q&A on Cisco HyperFlex Integration

Veeam: More details and Q&A on Cisco HyperFlex Integration
With Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 2 we launched our integration with Cisco HyperFlex. The integration leverages our Backup from Storage Snapshot technology to optimize the data transfer for Veeam backups as well as replications. Since then I got a lot of positive feedback and questions around the integration. That’s why I want to answer the most common questions in this blog post. A brief overview on the integration itself was already done by my colleague Michael Cade earlier this year.

Besides this blog post we already started the work on an implementation and best practice guide so stay tuned and check our website regularly.

Why does Veeam integrate into Cisco HyperFlex?

The main reason why Veeam started to integrate into storage arrays, regardless if it is Cisco HyperFlex or any other storage we support, is to avoid or at least minimize the time of VMware Redo-Log Snapshots (native VMware VM Snapshots).

Read the entire article here, More details and Q&A on Cisco HyperFlex Integration

via the fine folks at Veeam Software

