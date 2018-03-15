Veeam Management Pack v8 Update 5 is Now Available!
Veeam Management Pack (MP) for System Center has always been a great way for enterprises to clearly connect mission-critical applications to the vital systems they run on down to the virtualization and hardware levels. This app-to-metal visibility is truly a requirement in enterprises today, and for organizations who have implemented Microsoft System Center, you have a great opportunity with the Veeam MP. Today, the Veeam MP v8 Update 5 is now Available!
What’s new in Veeam MP?
There are many new things in Veeam MP v8 Update 5. This builds off of Update 4 last year. Here is a quick rundown of what’s new in this update, followed by a longer explanation in subsequent sections:
- Built-in monitoring for Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows
- Morning Coffee Dashboard for at-a-glance, real-time health status of your Veeam backup environments
- Monitoring for VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Additional VMware vSAN & vCenter Alarms
The key takeaway here is that critical new platforms can be monitored now with the Veeam MP.
Read the entire article here, Veeam Management Pack v8 Update 5 is now Available!
Via the fine folks at Veeam.