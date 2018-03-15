Veeam Management Pack v8 Update 5 is Now Available!

Veeam Management Pack (MP) for System Center has always been a great way for enterprises to clearly connect mission-critical applications to the vital systems they run on down to the virtualization and hardware levels. This app-to-metal visibility is truly a requirement in enterprises today, and for organizations who have implemented Microsoft System Center, you have a great opportunity with the Veeam MP. Today, the Veeam MP v8 Update 5 is now Available!

What’s new in Veeam MP?

There are many new things in Veeam MP v8 Update 5. This builds off of Update 4 last year. Here is a quick rundown of what’s new in this update, followed by a longer explanation in subsequent sections:

Built-in monitoring for Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows

Morning Coffee Dashboard for at-a-glance, real-time health status of your Veeam backup environments

Monitoring for VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Additional VMware vSAN & vCenter Alarms

The key takeaway here is that critical new platforms can be monitored now with the Veeam MP.

