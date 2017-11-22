Veeam is now the CLEAR MARKET LEADER – #1 Availability for any app, any data, any cloud – Video
Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President of Veeam, reflects on our 2017 analyst and media recognitions, discusses the strong results of our customer satisfaction survey, and highlights our continued investment into and from our partner ecosystem to bring you the very best Availability solutions in the market today.
