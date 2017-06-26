Veeam is 2017 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist

Once again Veeam has been recognized as one of Microsoft’s top global partners for 2017, achieving Finalist ranking for Application Development, Partner of the Year Award. As a Partner of the Year Award Finalist, Veeam is being honored for our continued innovation within the Veeam Availability Suite and for being one of the most successful ISV partners in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace with five certified VMs.

One of the largest opportunities for Azure adoption is based on the need for businesses to transform their legacy archive solutions, like tape, to more cost effective and agile cloud archives. Every business needs to back up, recover, replicate, monitor and manage the data and applications that make their business go. In almost every case, the business will keep long-term archives of their data backups on some form of external tape or disk. Veeam + Microsoft deliver fundamental advantages over legacy tape and disk archiving solutions. Together, we provide our customers with 24.7.365 Availability for both physical and virtual devices, including the data, applications and operating systems on-premises and in the Microsoft Azure cloud. Combined, our solutions make it easy for customers to transition backup archives from on-premises to the cloud and encourage the adoption of Microsoft Azure, Windows Server, Hyper-V and Office 365.

