Veeam: Integration with IBM Spectrum Storage

With the introduction of Veeam Availability Suite 9.3 Update 3, Veeam brings storage integrated backup and recovery to a wide selection of IBM Storage offerings, helping business of all sizes meet ever increasing recovery service level agreements for IT services and their applications and data.

Let’s face it, for today’s Always-On Enterprise, the amount of data — and the rate it is changing — makes the traditional nightly backup strategy most organizations rely on obsolete. Today’s pace of business requires more frequent restore points to choose from. And unless your users are OK with business standing still when things go wrong, you’ve got to restore and recover quickly as well.

Meeting these growing demands continues to be a challenge for many organizations as a recent ESG study quantifies. You can see the results yourself in the 2017 Veeam Availability Report. That is why Veeam continues to build solutions with leading storage vendors, delivering what we call Availability for any data, wherever it resides.

Veeam with IBM Storage

Veeam’s new storage integration with IBM Spectrum Virtualize extends our innovative approach to leveraging storage IBM FlashCopy snapshots on the IBM Storwize family as well as the IBM SAN Volume Controller. As a result, Veeam customers, partners and system integrators now have a much wider selection of IBM Spectrum Virtualize storage arrays from IBM, and other IBM partners, on which they can build Veeam Availability solutions.

Read the entire article here, Integration with IBM Spectrum Storage

Via the fine folks at Veeam.