Veeam Furnishes JYSK’s IT environment with 24×7 Availability to Support Growth
“Before we deployed Veeam, our IT infrastructure wasn’t agile enough to support rapid changes demanded by the business and ensure fast time to market. Veeam succeeded in making us agile. We secured 24×7 availability of critical IT assets and assured the business we can fully support their time-to-market requirements.”
– Anders Harder, Team Manager of IT Server Operation at JYSK Nordics
Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/success-stories/veeam-furnishes-home-good-retailer-it-environment-with-24×7-availability-to-support-business-growth.html
