Home Applications Veeam Extends Availability to IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris to Address Data Protection Requirements of its Enterprise Customers

Veeam Extends Availability to IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris to Address Data Protection Requirements of its Enterprise Customers

0
Veeam Extends Availability to IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris to Address Data Protection Requirements of its Enterprise Customers
0
  • Enterprise customers can now replace their legacy backup solution with Veeam Availability Platfom – a single comprehensive data protection and Availability solution to protect mission-critical applications, systems and data that exist in enterprise environments
  • Veeam partners with Cristie Software to expand its industry-leading Availability Platform for virtual, cloud and physical environments to now include UNIX workloads
  • Veeam Availability for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris will be available to customers in 1H 18

Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced that it has extended its portfolio of Availability solutions to support IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris operating environments. Enterprise customers can now replace their legacy backup solution with a single comprehensive data protection and Availability solution to protect mission-critical applications, systems and data that exist in enterprise environments. Veeam’s support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris, via a technology partnership with Cristie Software, enables enterprises to drive business transformation via a single comprehensive Availability platform for physical, virtual and cloud workloads. Cristie has proven technology with over 3,000 customers worldwide and more than 1,000 enterprises using its software specifically for AIX and Solaris systems.

“Veeam’s strategy is to extend its leadership position in VMware and Hyper-V to deliver Availability for any app, any data on any cloud. Today, we further deliver on our strategy by announcing support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris,” stated Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. “Enterprises need to enhance business efficiency and security, while embracing the cloud, but many mission-critical databases and applications are still running, and will continue to run, on AIX and Solaris. As we expand the Veeam Availability Platform to meet the needs of our growing enterprise customer base, we are pleased to extend support for physical workloads in these environments, in addition to Windows and Linux. Enterprise customers can now replace legacy backup solutions with a single comprehensive data protection and Availability solution from Veeam.”

Based on technology developed by Cristie Software, Veeam’s support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris operating environments will be further enhanced and integrated into Veeam Availability Platform. Cristie’s software solutions helps organizations protect, recover and move critical machines to dissimilar hardware, hypervisor and cloud environments, as part of their migration strategies and DR planning. Cristie provides instant system recovery, recovery simulation, flexible machine migration and hot standby functionality.

With the Veeam Availability Platform, Veeam enables any business to deliver the Digital Life experience users expect, delivering the next generation of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise. It provides businesses and enterprises of all sizes with the means to ensure Availability for any application and any data, across any cloud infrastructure. Veeam support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris further extends its industry leading data protection for virtualization to include physical and cloud environments, specifically providing:

Non-Stop Business Continuity to instantly recover any app, any data on any cloud;
Digital Transformation Agility with multi-cloud data management and migration — choose your Cloud, your way;
Analytics and Visibility with actionable insights for data management, operational performance and compliance

Veeam’s support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris operating environments will be available in 2018.

For more information, visit www.veeam.com.

Supporting Quotes

“Even though x86 virtualization runs the majority of workloads, many enterprises still have mission critical applications running in IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris platforms,” said Phil Goodwin, research director, IDC. “Now that Veeam supports these platforms in Veeam Availability Platform, IT organizations can protect the vast majority of their applications all under the Veeam umbrella using consistent policies and processes.”

“With the additional support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris platforms, we are better positioned to provide data protection and Availability across the enterprise, allowing our business to standardize on Veeam as our primary backup and recovery technology for our hybrid cloud infrastructure,” added Jeff Martinson, Director of Information Technologies at Ameritas.

“While the share of UNIX-based systems in the enterprise has continued to decline in recent years, there is still a significant number of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies that continue to use UNIX-based systems in their data centers,” commented Catia Brunetto, Director BU Infrastructure IT at Veeam partner, Econocom Products & Solutions, a European services company specializing in the management of IT and telecom resources across 19 countries. “These enterprise organizations can be found in any industry and vertical, including banking, retail, public sector and government, telecom, insurance, manufacturing, automotive and other, and choose AIX and Solaris based on application performance, reliability and security.”

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam has 51,000+ ProPartners and 267,500+ customers with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Management
News
Security
Storage
Veeam
Veeam

Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511430932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Canada: Multi Generations Panel

          Citrix Canada recently hosted a panel, moderated by Citrix Canada’s Michael Murphy, with insights from a Boomer, a Gen Xer, and a Millennial focused on their perceptions and realities of productivity across generations in the workplace. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1511405842_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS for Retail – #AWS Video

          1511402837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Store 2017 Black Friday PC Games Promo Video

          1511383030_maxresdefault.jpg

          Build an application-aware, cloud-centric network with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video