Veeam Extends Availability to IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris to Address Data Protection Requirements of its Enterprise Customers

Enterprise customers can now replace their legacy backup solution with Veeam Availability Platfom – a single comprehensive data protection and Availability solution to protect mission-critical applications, systems and data that exist in enterprise environments

Veeam partners with Cristie Software to expand its industry-leading Availability Platform for virtual, cloud and physical environments to now include UNIX workloads

Veeam Availability for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris will be available to customers in 1H 18

Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced that it has extended its portfolio of Availability solutions to support IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris operating environments. Enterprise customers can now replace their legacy backup solution with a single comprehensive data protection and Availability solution to protect mission-critical applications, systems and data that exist in enterprise environments. Veeam’s support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris, via a technology partnership with Cristie Software, enables enterprises to drive business transformation via a single comprehensive Availability platform for physical, virtual and cloud workloads. Cristie has proven technology with over 3,000 customers worldwide and more than 1,000 enterprises using its software specifically for AIX and Solaris systems.

“Veeam’s strategy is to extend its leadership position in VMware and Hyper-V to deliver Availability for any app, any data on any cloud. Today, we further deliver on our strategy by announcing support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris,” stated Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. “Enterprises need to enhance business efficiency and security, while embracing the cloud, but many mission-critical databases and applications are still running, and will continue to run, on AIX and Solaris. As we expand the Veeam Availability Platform to meet the needs of our growing enterprise customer base, we are pleased to extend support for physical workloads in these environments, in addition to Windows and Linux. Enterprise customers can now replace legacy backup solutions with a single comprehensive data protection and Availability solution from Veeam.”

Based on technology developed by Cristie Software, Veeam’s support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris operating environments will be further enhanced and integrated into Veeam Availability Platform. Cristie’s software solutions helps organizations protect, recover and move critical machines to dissimilar hardware, hypervisor and cloud environments, as part of their migration strategies and DR planning. Cristie provides instant system recovery, recovery simulation, flexible machine migration and hot standby functionality.

With the Veeam Availability Platform, Veeam enables any business to deliver the Digital Life experience users expect, delivering the next generation of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise. It provides businesses and enterprises of all sizes with the means to ensure Availability for any application and any data, across any cloud infrastructure. Veeam support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris further extends its industry leading data protection for virtualization to include physical and cloud environments, specifically providing:

Non-Stop Business Continuity to instantly recover any app, any data on any cloud;

Digital Transformation Agility with multi-cloud data management and migration — choose your Cloud, your way;

Analytics and Visibility with actionable insights for data management, operational performance and compliance

Veeam’s support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris operating environments will be available in 2018.

Supporting Quotes

“Even though x86 virtualization runs the majority of workloads, many enterprises still have mission critical applications running in IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris platforms,” said Phil Goodwin, research director, IDC. “Now that Veeam supports these platforms in Veeam Availability Platform, IT organizations can protect the vast majority of their applications all under the Veeam umbrella using consistent policies and processes.”

“With the additional support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris platforms, we are better positioned to provide data protection and Availability across the enterprise, allowing our business to standardize on Veeam as our primary backup and recovery technology for our hybrid cloud infrastructure,” added Jeff Martinson, Director of Information Technologies at Ameritas.

“While the share of UNIX-based systems in the enterprise has continued to decline in recent years, there is still a significant number of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies that continue to use UNIX-based systems in their data centers,” commented Catia Brunetto, Director BU Infrastructure IT at Veeam partner, Econocom Products & Solutions, a European services company specializing in the management of IT and telecom resources across 19 countries. “These enterprise organizations can be found in any industry and vertical, including banking, retail, public sector and government, telecom, insurance, manufacturing, automotive and other, and choose AIX and Solaris based on application performance, reliability and security.”

