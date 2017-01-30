Veeam Explorer for Storage Snapshots with HPE Storage – Video
Veeam’s HPE Global Solutions Architect Jason Leiva explains how Veeam Explorer for Storage Snapshots software feature leveraging HPE storage snapshots, provides the superior Recovery Point and Recovery Time Objectives for all major applications.
He explains how this feature can be setup and used to recover guest OS files, application items or even an entire VM from a storage snapshot in two minutes or less.
