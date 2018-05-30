Veeam DataLabs Overview

The ability to back up your data and recover is one thing, but let’s also consider the opportunity to leverage that backup data or even the ability to leverage the investment you made further with your production storage. Enabling other parts of your business to benefit from that data is even more important as we are in a world that is critically reliant on data.

Some of the areas that could really prosper from near-live copies of the production data on performant and efficient storage are security testing, IT administration tasks, DevOps and Analytics. Why take complete copies for these purposes? Why potentially affect the production workloads whilst running analytics or other processes against production workloads?

Veeam DataLabs allows for this, the ability to use backup files or even replicas, and run a copy of the instance in an isolated network to perform any task outside of the production environment. Also included, is the ability to leverage application-consistent storage snapshots from the many storage integrations vendors support today.

For example, you can provide self-service for developers to spin up copies of the data as they design new features. You might provide sandbox environments for IT Operations to test new patches and updates before they are rolled out across the company. The Security and Forensics teams may use copies of the data to test for security vulnerabilities without disrupting the production systems, or for performing forensics on an event that was picked up through their security incident and event management platform. Or maybe the compliance and analysis groups need to provide statistics and analysis on data growth or data types.

