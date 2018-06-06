Veeam: Data Protection for CSPs and MSPs

You are a service provider — you’ve seen it all in terms of IT business challenges. You would be hard-pressed to find an organization with just one business challenge related to IT services, and a lot rides on their end goal. Are they looking to solve for backup to the cloud, recovery from the cloud or elevating their data protection within the cloud? It could be a combination of all three. You know how complicated multi-cloud environments can get, and when you factor in legacy solutions, compliance regulations and a whole host of other complexities, it can leave you — as their service provider — grasping for simple solutions.

Over the course of 2017, Veeam launched several new solutions for Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners. Today, I’m highlighting four Veeam-powered services that you could deliver using Veeam’s newest, and most trusted, solutions for data protection.

To the cloud

You’ve likely heard all about the importance of cloud backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) from industry and thought leaders — including Veeam! That’s because market research shows that organizations are moving toward cloud backup and DRaaS strategies, if they aren’t already there. According to the ESG report, Delivering Veeam-powered Data Protection Services, an ESG Solution Showcase, 46% of organizations report using cloud infrastructure services for data backup and archive and 36% for disaster recovery (DR). ESG also reported on the significant interest level of these types of services — 47% of customers are interested in cloud backup services, 40% are interested in DRaaS and 37% are interested in end-to-end Backup as a Service (BaaS). That is a lot of potential margin, folks! If your customer needs a reliable and effective solution that leverages a multi-tenant architecture to send applications and data off site and execute failover and failback for DR, then this is it.

Via the fine folks at Veeam.