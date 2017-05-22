Veeam Brings Powerful Innovations Designed to Deliver Seamless Digital Life Experience

VeeamON 2017 commences with a raft of innovations to deliver on today’s consumer requirements for seamless Digital Life experience

NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10 drives non-stop business continuity, digital transformation agility and analytics & visibility to new levels

NEW Veeam CDP helps customers to protect and recover Tier-1 and mission-critical applications

NEW Veeam Availability for AWS offers industry’s first cloud-native, agentless backup and Availability solution to protect AWS apps and data

NEW Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows provides ‘Always-On Cloud’ Availability for Windows-based physical servers and endpoints, as well as applications running in Microsoft Azure, AWS and other public clouds

NEW Extending Veeam ‘Always-On Cloud’ Availability Platform with new Universal Storage API framework; IBM, Lenovo and Infididat join Veeam’s storage partner ecosystem

Users want the confidence of knowing that their information is available whenever and wherever they need it. In short, they want a seamless Digital Life experience. At VeeamON 2017, annual customer and partner conference, Veeam® Software, the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™, today unveiled a raft of innovations to help enterprises ensure ‘Always-On Cloud’ Availability in a Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud environment.

Veeam helps businesses across the globe enable seamless Digital Life experiences with Veeam Availability Suite for the ‘Always on Cloud’. Veeam Availability Suite delivers a fundamentally new kind of solution by providing:

Non-Stop Business Continuity to deliver user confidence that their Digital Life will be available when, where and how they want it. Instantly recover – cross-cloud anything to anywhere. Backup, replication and continuous data protection (CDP) for Multi-Cloud or Hybrid Cloud environment wherever it is: private, public, managed or SaaS;

Digital Transformation Agility provides easy, secure and reliable cross-cloud data management and migration. Choose your Cloud, your way. Veeam delivers a software-defined, hardware and cloud agnostic platform so you can adapt to user requirements as they change;

Analytics and Visibility with actionable insights for data management, operational performance and compliance across your entire infrastructure. Enterprises can now monitor, analyze and act with confidence. Veeam and its ecosystem of partners provide robust data analytics and discovery, simplified data management, workflow automation and more.

“Today’s users are demanding – period. At home, work or school, users want a seamless digital experience and anything less is unacceptable. Enterprises are having to re-think their IT strategies and service models, and Availability is of paramount importance,” said Peter McKay, co-CEO and President at Veeam. “As enterprises move to the Cloud, Veeam ensures Availability of services, applications and data in Multi-Cloud and Hybrid-Cloud environments. Over the last 10 years Veeam has been the primary innovator in the space, with many industry first capabilities and highly differentiated solutions for private, managed, public and SaaS clouds, and at VeeamON we’re raising the bar even further.”

Today at VeeamON 2017 the company unveiled NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10 and NEW extended Veeam ‘Always-On Cloud’ Availability Platform.

NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10

Veeam Availability Suite v10 drives business continuity and agility to new levels by extending the ‘Always on Cloud’ Availability Platform to manage and protect:

Physical servers and Network Attached Storage (NAS);

Tier-1 applications and mission-critical workloads with NEW Veeam CDP (continuous data protection), bringing recovery SLAs of seconds using continuous replication to the private or managed cloud;

(continuous data protection), bringing recovery SLAs of seconds using continuous replication to the private or managed cloud; Native object storage support, freeing up costly primary backup storage with policy-driven automated data management to reduce long term retention and compliance costs. This includes broad cloud object storage support with Amazon S3, Amazon Glacier, Microsoft Azure Blob and any S3/Swift compatible storage.

With v10, Veeam offers a complete end-to-end Availability and cross-cloud data management platform for enterprise customers by supporting any workloads (virtual, physical or cloud) on any infrastructure in Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud environments (private, public, managed or SaaS).

Additional major enhancements to Veeam Availability Suite include:

Veeam Availability for AWS

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows

Extended Veeam ‘Always-On Cloud’ Availability Platform

NEW Veeam Availability for AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is becoming a popular choice for customers of all sizes. However, it is customer’s responsibility to protect and recover their applications and data running in AWS. As more mission-critical applications are deployed in AWS the need for enterprise-class data protection and Availability solution is increasing.

Veeam Availability for AWS (delivered through a Veeam – N2WS strategic partnership) is the industry’s first cloud-native, agentless backup and Availability solution designed to protect and recover AWS applications and data helping enterprises reliably move to and manage a Multi-Cloud or Hybrid Cloud environment. This solution mitigates the risk of losing access to your applications and ensures protection of your AWS data against accidental deletion, malicious activity and outages.

Included in Veeam Availability for AWS:

Cloud-native, agentless backup and recovery using native AWS snapshots eliminating complexity and dramatically improving recovery SLAs;

Mitigate risk of downtime and data loss for your AWS workloads by decoupling data and storing backups independently from the underlying AWS infrastructure;

Take full advantage of powerful and reliable recovery technologies to achieve industry-leading RTOs including instant recovery, granular file and application recovery.

Veeam Availability for AWS is well positioned to revolutionize AWS data protection and become #1 Availability for AWS – the same way as Veeam has transformed VMware data protection.

NEW Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows, previously announced and being made generally available today at VeeamON 2017. This solution extends Veeam “Always-On Cloud” Availability Platform to public cloud and physical servers. It builds upon the success of Veeam Endpoint Backup — a product which has been downloaded over one million times since April 2015. This new solution offers features and capabilities designed to ensure Availability for Windows-based physical servers, workstations and endpoints, as well as Windows workloads running in public clouds including Microsoft Azure, AWS and other.

NEW Extended Veeam ‘Always-On Cloud’ Availability Platform; New Partners: IBM, Lenovo and Infididat

The Platform delivers new Universal Storage API framework adding IBM, Lenovo and INFINIDAT to Veeam’s ever-growing ecosystem of strategic alliance partners which includes HPE, Cisco, NetApp, Dell EMC, Nimble and Exagrid. These combined solutions enable users to leverage innovative and powerful 1 + 1 = 3 capabilities dramatically improving ‘Always-On’ Cloud Availability and reducing costs without negatively impacting production.

Additionally, customers can leverage Veeam’s open and extensible platform to solve today’s business challenges through new integrations and partner solutions including VMware vRealize, DataGravity and Starwind Software:

Log data generated by storage, hypervisors and applications is large in scale and unstructured, and takes a long time to analyze for actionable insights, costing time and money. Veeam’s content pack for VMware vRealize Log Insight is a powerful analytics and monitoring tool for the Veeam Availability Suite environment designed to provide users improved visibility, actionable insights, and management of Veeam infrastructure, reducing IT management costs and mitigating the risk of downtime;

Data Gravity’s fully federated search and analytics capabilities enable organizations to meet corporate data governance and regulatory compliance requirements, while providing total data visibility, security and enhanced availability for IT, virtualization, and security professionals. Combined with Veeam, organizations can ensure the protection and security of their most sensitive business information while maintaining optimal service Availability;

StarWind Cloud VTL for AWS and Veeam offers cost-effective and scalable tape replacement with Amazon S3 and Glacier object storage, helping businesses to meet regulatory requirements for data retention with no changes to the established tape-centric data archival processes.

“With these new innovations across the Platform and ecosystem, Veeam is once again pioneering the market. Enterprises have long struggled to juggle user demands, but with Veeam Availability Suite v10, we are delivering wide array of new capabilities that will enable our portfolio of more than 242,000 customers deliver rich, seamless Digital Life experiences to their users,” added McKay.

Supporting Quotes

“INFINIDAT is pleased to be among the first partners to leverage Veeam’s newly announced Universal Storage API framework to provide direct integration between our Infinibox portfolio of petabyte-scale enterprise-class data storage solutions, and Veeam Availability Suite,” said Jacob Broido, INFINIDAT’s Chief Product Officer. “The combined offering provides organizations with unprecedented levels of application performance, Availability and efficiencies to power their critical application workloads across enterprise data centers and hybrid cloud environments.”

“The freedom offered by hybrid, multi-cloud IT environments carries a new set of challenges when it comes to protecting, managing and monitoring business applications that run outside the classic datacenter” said Steven Hill, a Senior Storage Analyst with 451 Research. “Next-generation DR/BC solutions need to go beyond basic data protection to help insure the continuous Availability of the underlying services that cloud-based applications now depend upon.”

“IT organizations are faced with ever-stricter service level requirements, more onerous governmental regulations implemented as a patchwork across geographies and stiffer penalties for any failure to meet them,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. “Veeam’s focus is on developing tools to help IT professional relieve the burden of data availability and governance that they face every day. IT leaders who attend VeeamON 2017 will have a unique, consolidated view of the Veeam ecosystem of solution providers, service providers and other partners to help them make the most of their investment in Veeam products.”

“You always want your systems up, online and running smoothly, especially when the clock is ticking and decisions have to be made fast,” said Russ Trainor, Vice President of Information Technology for the Broncos. “Just like other companies, we have critical systems that need to be up and online 24/7. Veeam is scalable, so even though our data grows by 30 percent each year, Veeam scales with us. Reliability is where the rubber meets the road. Veeam is a reliable data availability solution. It eases our anxiety.”

“Our number one priority is delivering exceptional guest experiences, and we cannot begin to contemplate having critical services off-line, such as our bars or the casino floor,” said Kevin Ragsdale, Director of IT for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. “Whether guests are listening to live music, playing slots, eating in our restaurants, attending conventions, relaxing by the pool or shopping in our boutiques, our mission is to ensure their experiences are stellar. Veeam gives us the peace of mind of knowing that if anything does happen across our infrastructure, we are able to resume services in mere minutes. This a quantum leap forward in terms of performance compared to what we were used to. We are able to successfully deliver to our guests seamless experience they have come to expect.”

For more information, visit www.veeam.com.

