Veeam Backup & Replication is now certified on vSAN

Someone asked me, “What does this mean?” I thought that might be a good place to start this off. VMware vSAN is one of the very exciting features of VMware vSphere in that it provides software defined storage. The power of this is you can install ESXi and vCenter, and if your hosts have a mix of SSD and HD disks or just SSD, you can enable vSAN with only a few clicks and you then have shared storage among all your hosts. Very different than the traditional process of provisioning storage. Add another host and you get more processor, RAM and storage, too. There is a reason that vSAN is one of the fastest selling products at VMware and that ease of provisioning and managing storage is a big part of it.

Veeam released support for vSAN in June of 2014. Before that, Veeam customers could, in fact, back up virtual machines (VMs), and more importantly, restore VMs that were hosted on vSAN with no problem, but that support added some important smart logic. This logic means that if you have a Veeam proxy on the same host as a VM, the smart logic will make sure that proxy will do the backup and not a different proxy on a different host. This means a faster backup since there is less network traffic. If a VM was on host A but a proxy on host C did the backup, there is more traffic over the network.

