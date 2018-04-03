Veeam Backup MySQL and MariaDB on Linux VM Guide

What does it take to back up MySQL on a Linux VM? This is a riddle we sometimes hear at Veeam: When running on a Linux VM, how does one quiesce MySQL databases? Unfortunately, there are not many new ways to answer this riddle, and the answers we currently have are already tried and tested!

The answers can be found in our popular white paper Consistent protection of MySQL/MariaDB with Veeam, written by Solutions Architect Pascal Di Marco. The paper is available for download on our website and describes three different methods for backing up MySQL/MariaDB on a Linux VM. Two hot backup methods running pre- and post-snapshot scripts, and cold backup using database shutdown. This makes use of VMware tools installed on the Linux VM. It is not straightforward like a Microsoft SQL quiescence, because Linux doesn’t have a VSS mechanism like Windows does.

Described are methods of backing up MySQL/MariaDB on a Linux VM using activated scripts local to the database. VMware can run a script to act before the snapshot is created, known as the pre-freeze script and can run a script to do things after the snapshot is created, known as the post-thaw script.

Read the entire article here, Backup MySQL and MariaDB on Linux VM Guide

