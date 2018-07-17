Platform support is a priority at Veeam. Whether that is the latest operating systems, new storage systems or updated hypervisors, we take platform support seriously. Since Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 3 has been released, a number of ecosystem changes have warranted an update ahead of the upcoming set of Veeam capabilities (due later this year) showcased at VeeamON. A larger update is coming soon, which is why we are referring to this release as Update 3a opposed to Update 4 (which is planned for later in the year). The main capabilities in this release are the new platforms supported as well as over 20 minor enhancements detailed in the KB article.

Update 3a will bring support for the latest VMware and Microsoft platforms that organizations need from Veeam. The list of new platforms supported by Veeam Backup & Replication are:

VMware vSphere 6.7

VMware vCloud Director 9.1

Preliminary support for VMware vSphere 6.5 U2 (See more below)

Microsoft Windows Server 1803

Microsoft Windows Hyper-V Server 1803

Microsoft Windows 10 April 2018 Update

There are supplemental platforms also supported in this update:

VMware Cloud on AWS version 1.3

Microsoft System Center Virtual Machine Manager 1801

Read the entire article here, Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3a Announcement

Via the fine folks at Veeam.