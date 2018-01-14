Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3

Just before Christmas (2017) Veeam released Update 3 for Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 in addition to updates for Veeam Agent for Windows and Veeam Agent for Linux. The links to the KB release notes are at the bottom of the post but below is a quick summary of some of the features announced.

Built-In Agent Management

The first big feature to mention with update 3 is the ability to manage and deploy Veeam Agents for both Windows and Linux directly through the Backup and Replication management console. Whilst previous versions of the agent have been able to protect the last few remaining physical servers that have not been virtualised it has always been a standalone process to manage these. Now with this integration everything can be managed from one console. Don’t forget the agent can also be used to protect cloud workloads as well.

It is also now possible to protect Microsoft Windows Server Failover Clusters with the latest release of the agent. This includes SQL Server failover clusters and SQL AlwaysOn Availability Groups.

