Veeam Availability Solutions Chosen to Replace Legacy Data Backup at Ivanhoe Grammar School

In a world that requires digital services to be Always-On, Ivanhoe Grammar relies on Veeam Availability solutions to improve availability and reduce backup time, cost, and storage space

Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced that Ivanhoe Grammar School has replaced its legacy data backup system with Veeam Availability Suite, including Veeam Backup & Replication™, to ensure Always-On Availability for students, teachers, parents, and alumni in an IT environment that’s 95% virtualized.  In addition to improved availability, Veeam has also reduced backup time from two days to just a few hours, costs by 75%, and storage space by 30%.

Ivanhoe Grammar School is a multi-campus, co-educational, Anglican school in Melbourne’s East district. As an educational institution, Ivanhoe regularly shares important school-related communications with 2,000 students, 3,000 parents, and 200 teachers. Like many schools today, Ivanhoe removed the need for take-home notes and paper-based communication through the implementation of an online intranet, the responsibility of a 15-person IT team.

“We moved to a fully online environment to cater to the needs of our users, and now the pressure on our IT infrastructure has never been so great.  Our services need to be available, up-and-running all the time – thousands of students, teachers, parents, and alumni depend on them,” said Matt Wojcieszak, ICT Network Administrator at Ivanhoe Grammar School. “In the past, we spent a lot of time and resources to double check that data backups were completed with our complex legacy system. Now, with Veeam Availability Suite deployed instead, our systems are Always-On. It now takes a fraction of the time to verify the efficiency and completeness of backups. The time saved means we can concentrate on other infrastructure projects such as educational research, or improving the services we provide to our community.  We also reduced licensing costs by 50% and administration costs by 75%, savings that can now be redirected to increasing student services and programs.”

From a more technical perspective, Ivanhoe Grammar School has greatly improved its Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO).  Before the implementation of Veeam Availability software, the school used two production sites and two data recovery sites with a legacy system backing up 57 terabytes of data. The process was expensive, slow, and unreliable: “The last thing we needed or wanted was to have 50% of a team member’s time being spent on trying to run software or just trying chase after support,” said Wojcieszak. “Too tiresome, wasteful, and expensive.

“Veeam Backup & Replication took only one week to test and place into production,” he added. “Deploying it was so easy; we did not need advanced technical knowledge or expertise. It was a very happy and positive experience.”

“Today, people depend on their ability to access information online and this is no truer than in a school environment,” said Shaun McLagan, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific & Japan at Veeam Software. “Gone are the days when parents rely on hard copy notes and newsletters stuck at the bottom of their children’s school backpack to find out important news. Today’s parents expect uninterrupted communication between teachers and the wider school community and Always-On Availability for online services. This is the new normal. With Veeam, Ivanhoe can be a trusted information and communication resource for its community.”

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

