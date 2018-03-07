Home Applications Veeam Availability Orchestrator Ensures Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery Compliance and Peace-of-Mind

Available today, new orchestration solution enables enterprises to mitigate the risk caused by outdated and untested disaster recovery plans and instead easily create, document, test and execute DR plans, ensuring total compliance

Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced the general availability of NEW Veeam® Availability Orchestrator – the newest addition to the Veeam Availability Platform – which enables enterprises to ensure business continuity and disaster recovery (BC/DR) compliance. Most DR failures can be tracked back to outdated and untested plans. The rapidly increasing rate of business and technology changes makes it critical that companies update their DR plans continuously, something that only 14 percent do today, according to Forrester Research.[i]  Veeam Availability Orchestrator solves this problem by delivering a DR orchestration solution that reduces the time, cost and effort associated with planning for and recovering from a disaster.

While many enterprises have a DR plan already in place, executing on these plans is often complex, cumbersome and time-consuming. Expensive, error-prone manual processes are common but do not scale, resulting in DR plans that can easily become obsolete. This results in risk to both data and application Availability, but also to compliance with industry regulations and governing bodies. Veeam Availability Orchestrator is the answer, providing an orchestration engine rich with planning, automated documenting and testing capabilities for preparedness and compliance, with full support for Veeam replicas.

“Enterprise customers are demanding not only Availability, but also help in ensuring compliance,” said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. “In the event of a disaster, enterprises stand to lose millions in downtime, $21.8 million according to our latest Veeam Availability Report, as well as damaged reputation and lost productivity.[ii] Without having a disaster recovery plan that is up-to-date, tested and documented, it’s difficult to respond quickly when disaster strikes. With new Veeam Availability Orchestrator, enterprises can achieve a true Availability platform, reduce costs, define their DR plans, and achieve the peace of mind that comes from knowing that they are able and ready to provide business continuity, even in the worst case scenario.”

Built with enterprise-class Availability in mind, new Veeam Availability Orchestrator provides a DR orchestration engine for Veeam Backup & Replication™ replicas. Thorough orchestration, creating, documenting, testing and executing DR plans – which are fully-prepared for C-level executive and stakeholder signoff – helps organizations reduce the time, cost and effort associated with a successful DR strategy, including:

  • Satisfying compliance requirements with template-based documentation that makes it easy to build and update DR plans as the virtual environment changes;
  • Proving recoverability at any time through automated scheduled and on-demand plan testing and readiness checks that have zero impact on the production environment;
  • Ensuring IT service continuity through the reliable execution of multi-site DR failover and failback, including service and application verification

“Customers are looking for innovative solutions not only around backup, but those that emphasize replication and speed of recovery,” said Michael Vencel, executive vice president of Comport Technology and Healthcare Solutions, a Veeam Cloud Services Provider (VCSP). “With Veeam Availability Orchestrator, organizations will be able to orchestrate their entire DR strategy, frequently validating that their plans will actually work in a disaster, through automated documentation and testing. They can easily report on key metrics to C-level executives and stakeholders, making it much easier to comply with regulations and audits in industries like healthcare.”

Veeam Availability Orchestrator is now available to customers with a Veeam Availability Suite™ or Veeam Backup & Replication Enterprise Plus license. Contact a local Veeam representative or Veeam reseller for pricing. For more information, visit the Veeam blog.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam has 53,000+ ProPartners and 282,000+ customers with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries.  To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

