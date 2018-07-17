Home Cloud Computing Veeam Availability Console U1 Announcement

Veeam Availability Console U1 Announcement

0
Veeam Availability Console U1 Announcement
0

Managed service providers (MSPs) are playing an increasingly critical role in helping businesses of all sizes realize their digital transformation aspirations. The extensive offerings made available to businesses continue to allow them to shift day-to-day management onto you, the MSP, while allowing them to focus on more strategic initiatives. One of the most notable services being backup and recovery.

We introduced Veeam Availability Console in November 2017, a FREE, cloud-enabled management platform built specifically for service providers. Through this console, service providers can remotely manage and monitor the Availability of their customer’s virtual, physical and cloud-based workloads protected by Veeam solutions with ease. And, in just a few short months, we’ve seen incredible adoption across our global Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner base, with overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Today, I’m happy to announce the General Availability (GA) of Veeam Availability Console U1, bringing with it some of the most hotly requested features to help further address the needs of your service provider business.

Enhanced Veeam Agent support

The initial release of Veeam Availability Console was capable of monitoring Veeam Agents deployed and managed by the service provider through Veeam Availability Console. New to U1 is the ability to achieve greater insights into your customer environments with new support that extends to monitoring and alarms for Veeam Agents that are managed by Veeam Backup & Replication. With this new capability, we’re enabling you to extend your monitoring services to even more Veeam customers that purchase their own Veeam Agents, but still want the expertise that you can bring to their business. And yes, this even includes monitoring support for Veeam Agent for Linux instances that are managed by Veeam Backup & Replication.

Read the entire article here, Veeam Availability Console U1 Announcement

Via the fine folks at Veeam.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Monitoring
News
Veeam
Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        ControlUp COO and co-founder Yoni Avital presents ControlUp 7.1 with all its great features: XenDesktop published application metrics, NetScaler monitoring, NVIDIA GPU monitoring, enhanced hosts and VMs metrics, and assisted navigation. This video is from the fine folks at ControlUp/a>.

        read more
        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1529897825_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introduction to Citrix Smart Check – Video

          Discover the simplicity of how Smart Check helps you operate your XenApp and XenDesktop on-premises sites by proactively executing health checks, finding common issues, and recommending solutions. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1528728425_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class June 2018 Video

          1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

          ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

          1528329125_maxresdefault.jpg

          IPM – VMware Assessments Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video